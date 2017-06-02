Vehicle strikes, damages apartment in Vernon - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Vehicle strikes, damages apartment in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

A vehicle has crashed into an apartment building in Vernon and damaged at least one unit, according to dispatchers.

It happened at the Westview Apartment building on West Street.

Dispatchers said the crash took place around 5 a.m.

No one was hurt and no other details were released.

Investigators are looking into how it happened.

