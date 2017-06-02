Father, son arrested following motorcycle collision with police cruiser

Gino Vella and Anthony Vella face charges after Gino Vella collided with a Branford police cruiser and tried to attack an officer, police said. (Branford police)

A father and son in Branford were arrested after police said one of their motorcycles collided with a police cruiser.

Police said 18-year-old Gino Vella and Anthony Vella, 55, face charges.

It started when two motorcyclists were recklessly riding on Bushy Plain Road from North Branford on Thursday night.

An officer found the the suspects near Hosley Avenue just before 6 p.m.

When he started to follow the riders, both motorcyclists reversed direction and kicked the officer's cruiser along the way.

Another officer found the suspects again in the Foxbridge Village area.

The two continued to ride hazardously along roads and lawns in the nearby condominium complex as people and children walked in the area, police said.

They fled back on onto Bushy Plain Road, but split up at the intersection with Brookwood Drive.

At the intersection of Brookwood and Victor Hill drives, Gino Vella collided with the second officer's cruiser. Gino Vella was wearing a bandana to cover his face.

At that point, police said Gino Vella reached into the passenger window of the cruiser and tried to attack the officer.

A detective arrived and pulled Gino Vella from the window, but the suspect bit the detective on the hand.

Anthony Vella and a juvenile then arrived to try and help Gino Vella. Both were taken into custody.

Gino Vella was charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, two counts of interfering with an officer, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and improper operation on a public highway.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven Court on Friday morning.

Anthony Vella was charged with interfering with an officer and was released on a $2,500 bond. He was given a court date of June 13 in New Haven.

The juvenile was released to a parent.

Though Gino Vella was identified as one of the motorcyclists, police have not identified the other.

