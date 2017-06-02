Father, son arrested following motorcycle collision with police cruiser

Connecticut State Police are investigating a complaint about inappropriate conduct at a school in Lebanon involving a teacher.More >
A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Crews battled a house fire in Terryville that sent one person to the hospital.More >
Hartford police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.More >
A 1-month-old baby and two adults were ejected from a van in Florida when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a deer that ran into the road.More >
Serena Williams wants everyone to slow down with all of that "It's a girl!" talk prompted by her sister Venus.More >
