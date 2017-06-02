Senator to demand EpiPen maker reimburse CT taxpayers

Following a new estimate that an EpiPen maker overcharged the government more than a billion dollars, a Connecticut senator is calling on it to reimburse taxpayers.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the new estimate revealed that Mylan overcharged the federal government $1.27 billion for EpiPens.

He's calling on the Department of Justice to reject a reported $465 million settlement with Mylan because it fails to address the full scope of wrongdoing.

Blumenthal claims the company falsely labeled EpiPen a generic drug, which allowed it to pay lower rebates and reap huge profits.

He said Connecticut's Medicaid program was overcharged at least $1.1 million in 2016 alone.

He wants a full accounting to determine the scope of all Connecticut overcharges.

Blumenthal acknowledged that Mylan has taken baby steps to make the EpiPen more affordable; however, he said Connecticut families continue to pay too much for the lifesaving drug.

His news conference is set for 12:15 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.