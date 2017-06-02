Fairfield officer, Norwalk mayor's son set to face judge for stealing drug evidence

Stephen Rilling is accused of stealing drug evidence, according to Fairfield police. (Fairfield police)

A Fairfield police officer is scheduled to make a court appearance following his arrest for stealing drug evidence.

Det. Stephen Rilling, 40, faces computer crime, larceny, forgery, possession of narcotics, false entry by an officer and tampering with evidence charges.

Stephen Rilling is also the son of Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

The mayor said his son was facing the effects of the opioid epidemic that's been sweeping the state.

Stephen Rilling is accused of stealing narcotic-related substances and using them to fuel an abuse problem, according to the mayor.

The problem was brought on by prescription pain medication, the mayor said.

Stephen Rilling is due in Bridgeport Superior Court.

