Dierks Bently, Yard Goats could create traffic headache for Hartford drivers tonight

Anyone fixing to "Come a Little Closer" to Hartford on Friday night may want to give themselves ample amount of time to commute through the city.

Country music star Dierks Bently is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Theater and the Hartford Yard Goats have a game at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Police expected an estimated 14,000 people to be in attendance for the concert.

That means parking lots will be opening at 5 p.m. and the main gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Yard Goats game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and police said the game is nearly sold out.

Traffic Advisory for Hartford. Commuters plan ahead. @XFINITYTheatre Dierks Bentley and @GoYardGoats in the Capitol City. pic.twitter.com/dUnQqXh6IL — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 2, 2017

They advised drivers to expect delays starting at 4 p.m.

For updates on the traffic situation, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.