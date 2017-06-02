Building in East Hartford vented after ammonia leak

An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
The Connecticut medical examiner says an over-the-counter medicine led to the death of an infant chronicled on the A&E television show "Live PD."More >
The governor said Connecticut will join with other states to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made the announcement on Friday that the state would join the United States Climate Alliance.More >
Connecticut State Police are investigating a complaint about inappropriate conduct at a school in Lebanon involving a teacher.More >
A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
A father and son in Branford were arrested after police said one of their motorcycles collided with a police cruiser.More >
