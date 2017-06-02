Building in East Hartford vented after ammonia leak

Crews were on scene of leak in East Hartford on Friday morning. (WFSB)

Authorities are investigating an ammonia leak in East Hartford on Friday morning.

The leak was reported at the Burnside Ice Company on Tolland Street around 10 a.m. The leak was reported after there was "a valve failure on the compressor in their anhydrous ammonia system for refrigeration."

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Response Unit along with the East Hartford Fire Department went into the Burnside Ice Company "to monitor the extent of release for public safety and mitigate the source of the release."

The DEEP Response Unit was able to stop the release of ammonia. The Burnside Ice Company was also ventilated by the DEEP Response Unit.

Tolland Street was closed due to the leak but reopened around 4:15 p.m.

There were no reported injuries or evacuations.

