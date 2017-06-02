East Hartford road closed for ammonia leak

Crews are on scene of gas leak in East Hartford on Friday morning. (WFSB)

Crews are on the scene of an ammonia leak in East Hartford on Friday morning.

The leak was reported in the area of Tolland Street around 10 a.m.

Tolland Street was closed due to the leak. To avoid that area, click here.

There were no reported injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.