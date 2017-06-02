East Hartford road closed for ammonia leak

Crews are on scene of gas leak in East Hartford on Friday morning. (WFSB)

Crews are on the scene of an ammonia leak in East Hartford on Friday morning.

The leak was reported in the area of Tolland Street around 10 a.m. The leak was reported at the Burnside Ice Company after there was "a valve failure on the compressor in their anhydrous ammonia system for refrigeration."

Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Response Unit along with the East Hartford Fire Department will go into the Burnside Ice Company shortly "to monitor the extent of release for public safety and mitigate the source of the release."

Tolland Street was closed due to the leak. To avoid that area, click here.

There were no reported injuries or evacuations.

