Scattered showers, thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon

Friday is shaping up to be a carbon copy of Thursday in the weather department.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said morning sunshine will give way to a mix of sunshine and clouds.

However, scattered showers and a thunderstorm could pop up by the afternoon.

"Once again, small hail is possible since the air aloft will be chilly," Haney said.

Haney said Friday wouldn't be nearly as warm as Thursday. He called for highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

"The sky will become clear [Friday night] and the air will cool down nicely," Haney said. "Temperatures will drop into the 40s to near 50 degrees by late [Friday night]."

Saturday looks to feature partly-to-mostly sunny skies with a dry northwesterly breeze.

Highs look to be in the low-70s.

"We can expect more cool weather Saturday night with clear skies and lows 45 to 55," Haney said.

Sunday will start out the same way, but clouds will overspread the state throughout the day.

"Rain should arrive by late afternoon or evening," Haney said. "Highs on Sunday will range from 68 to 74."

Rain should continue into Sunday night.

