Scattered showers, thunderstorms pop up this afternoon

Friday has shaped up to be a carbon copy of Thursday in the weather department.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said morning sunshine gave way to a mix of sunshine and clouds. The afternoon did feature a storm or two in some towns.

"After a comfortable and dry start to this Friday, the afternoon will feature, like [Thursday], isolated showers and thunderstorms," Dixon said.

Around 3 p.m., there were heavy showers in Colchester and Salem. A few lightning strikes were reported near that area. Small hail is possible with this storm.

"But they should stay below severe limits," Dixon said.

Haney said Friday wouldn't be nearly as warm as Thursday. He called for highs in the 70s.

"The sky will become clear [Friday night] and the air will cool down nicely," Haney said. "Temperatures will drop into the 40s to near 50 degrees by late [Friday night]."

Saturday looks to feature partly-to-mostly sunny skies with a dry northwesterly breeze.

Highs look to be in the low-70s.

"We can expect more cool weather Saturday night with clear skies and lows 45 to 55," Haney said.

Sunday will start out the same way, but clouds will overspread the state throughout the day.

"Rain should arrive by late afternoon or evening," Haney said. "Highs on Sunday will range from 68 to 74."

Rain should continue into Sunday night.

