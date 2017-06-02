Free gas offer causing traffic delays in Hartford

Free gas is causing traffic delays in Hartford on Friday morning.

Cars lined up for the second annual Gas on God in Hartford on Friday. The event allowed the first 100 Hartford residents to gas up their vehicles with up to $20 worth of fuel.

The event is put on by the Mount Olive Church Ministries. The stations participating were the Noble gas station, at 3250 Main St., and the Mobil gas station, located at 605 Albany Ave.

Each person will also receive chicken tenders, honey butter biscuit and a bottle of water as long as supplies last.

The Mount Olive Church Ministries have been serving Hartford for the past 100 years.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.