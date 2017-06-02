Channel 3 to join the Hartford Business Journal for the Connecticut Business Summit

Join Channel 3 and the Hartford Business Journal for this year’s Connecticut Business Summit.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, June 8 at the Connecticut Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to their website, The Connecticut Business Summit is “New England’s Largest Live B2B Event of the Year!”

This event will include award ceremonies, keynote speakers, a CFO luncheon and so much more. This is an excellent opportunity for business networking as well.

