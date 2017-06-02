Police looking for man in connection with hit-and-run crash in Waterbury

Nicholas Diorio was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash. (Waterbury Police Department)

Police are looking for a 28-year-old man, who police said he "intentionally" hit a pedestrian with a motor vehicle in Waterbury in May.

Prospect resident Nicholas Diorio was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Hamilton and Edgewood avenues on May 23. Police said Diorio "intentionally targeted" the pedestrian in this incident.

Once arrested, police said Diorio would be charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment, evading responsibility-physical injury and reckless driving.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Diorio is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6920.

