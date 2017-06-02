Malloy says CT will join other states to uphold Paris Climate Agreement

The governor said Connecticut will join with other states to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made the announcement on Friday that the state would join the United States Climate Alliance. The alliance is a “coalition of U.S. states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change.”

Malloy said that Connecticut is a “national leader in combatting climate change and we have no plans of slowing down our efforts.”

“In the absence of leadership from the White House in addressing climate change, it is incumbent upon the states to take action in order to protect their residents. We remain committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement because it is the right thing to do for not only the future of our state but for the future of our planet. I am proud to stand with my fellow governors in support of efforts to reverse the harmful effects of global warming and to send a message to the rest of the world that we accept the science of climate change and we will not let the misguided beliefs of a few ruin our planet,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would pull out of the Paris climate accord. The goal of the accord is to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions while adopting more green energy sources.

The goals of the United States Climate Alliance are the following:

to sustain and strengthen existing climate programs

promote the sharing of information and best practices

implement new program to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy.

As of Friday afternoon, California, Washington state, and New York were the other states apart of the coalition.

