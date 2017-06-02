6.2.17 Doughnut Holes

Doughnut Holes
By Michelle Lebel at The Corner Brunch
Ingredients:
4 cups of flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 tsp salt
2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp baking powder
2 eggs
2 cups whole milk
2 tsp vanilla
Instructions:
~Mix dry ingredients together well.
~In a separate bowl, beat the egg, add milk and vanilla... blend thoroughly and then add to the dry mix.
~Mix Well while heating oil.
~Drop dough into hot oil by spoon or use a mini ice cream scoop if available.
~Fry until golden on all sides.
~Drain well on rack or paper towels.
~Toss in powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar while still hot.
~ Other decorating ideas
Glazed donuts:
~Warm 1/2 cup of milk and 2 tsp vanilla. Whisk 4 cups confectionary sugar into milk. Dip the donuts.
Maple Glaze with bacon:
~Mix 2oz of pure maple syrup with a cup of confectionary sugar. dip top of donut. Add a 1/2 inch piece of bacon to the top while the glaze is still hot.
Match Glaze:
~Mix 1/2 tsp matcha powder in 2 tsp of boiling water. Mix in 1 tbsp milk, and 1 cup of confectionary sugar. Dip the donuts in matcha mixture.