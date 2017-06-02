6.2.17 Doughnut Holes

Doughnut Holes

By Michelle Lebel at The Corner Brunch

Ingredients:

4 cups of flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp salt

2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp baking powder

2 eggs

2 cups whole milk

2 tsp vanilla

Instructions:

~Mix dry ingredients together well.

~In a separate bowl, beat the egg, add milk and vanilla... blend thoroughly and then add to the dry mix.

~Mix Well while heating oil.

~Drop dough into hot oil by spoon or use a mini ice cream scoop if available.

~Fry until golden on all sides.

~Drain well on rack or paper towels.

~Toss in powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar while still hot.

~ Other decorating ideas

Glazed donuts:

~Warm 1/2 cup of milk and 2 tsp vanilla. Whisk 4 cups confectionary sugar into milk. Dip the donuts.

Maple Glaze with bacon:

~Mix 2oz of pure maple syrup with a cup of confectionary sugar. dip top of donut. Add a 1/2 inch piece of bacon to the top while the glaze is still hot.

Match Glaze:

~Mix 1/2 tsp matcha powder in 2 tsp of boiling water. Mix in 1 tbsp milk, and 1 cup of confectionary sugar. Dip the donuts in matcha mixture.