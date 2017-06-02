School bus evacuated after mechanical issue on I-84 in Tolland

A school bus was evacuated on Interstate 84 in Tolland after a mechanical issue on Friday afternoon.

Students from Braeburn School in West Hartford along with their parents and teachers were heading on a field trip to Old Sturbridge Village when fire officials said the Dattco bus broke down around 4 p.m.

In total, 29 parents, teachers, and students were evacuated from the bus. They were standing on the side on Interstate 84 in a secure area when a Tolland District bus picked them up.

The students and adults were taken by the Tolland Bus Company to the Tolland Fire Department Training Center where all those involved were examined by authorities. Another Dattco bus was brought to the Tolland Fire Department Training Center and they were safely brought home.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the mechanical issue is under investigation.

