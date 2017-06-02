School bus was evacuated after mechanical issue on I-84 in Tolland

A school bus was evacuated on Interstate 84 in Tolland after a mechanical issue on Friday afternoon.

The mechanical issue was reported around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, the issue was under control and everyone had been evacuated from the bus.

Authorities said 24 children and 7 adults were standing on the side on Interstate 84 in a secure area. The students and adults were taken by the Tolland Bus Company to the Tolland Fire Department Training Center where all those involved were being examined.

Authorities said the bus is not from Tolland.

The cause of the mechanical issue is under investigation.

