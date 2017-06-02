A Weekend that Features Sun and Showers!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Today started out sunny, but a lot of clouds built up since the air aloft was cold and unstable. The afternoon heating along with an approaching surface trough allowed showers and thunderstorms to pop up across the state, especially in Southern and Eastern Connecticut. Some of which produced small hail. Temperatures made it into the middle 70s away from the coast, while temperatures near Long Island Sound were in the 65-70 degree range.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

With the loss of daytime heating, any remaining showers and thunderstorms will taper off this evening as the air becomes more stable. The sky will become clear, winds will become calm, and the air will turn noticeably cooler. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s across Connecticut.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

Saturday will likely be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities. While we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon, most of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be breezy and cool, with highs only reaching the upper 60s in Litchfield County with lower 70s elsewhere.



Any daytime clouds will dissipate by Saturday Evening. Overnight lows will be on the cool side again, with most of the state bottoming out in the 45-55 degree range.

Sunday, our next low pressure system will approach. While the day will start out dry, clouds will increase and showers will develop during the afternoon. An onshore flow will keep high temperatures below average, with middle 60s near the coast and lower 70s inland. The normal high for June 4th is 77 degrees.



NEXT WEEK…

The first half of next week is not looking good. A sharply digging jet stream over the Eastern United States will eventually carve out a cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. That means we’ll have to deal with multiple days of rain or showers. Plus, temperatures will drop to unseasonably cool levels once again as a cool east or northeasterly flow takes over for a few days.

Monday should be mostly cloudy and showers are likely. Forecasting highs for Monday is difficult as high pressure to our northeast will send a backdoor cold front into Southern New England. Depending on when the front arrives, Monday’s high temperatures could reach the 70s, but they could be a lot cooler with highs in the 60s. Lows Monday Night will be in the middle 50s.

For Tuesday, the upper-level low will spawn a surface low pressure system that will track to the southeast of Connecticut. This will bring us rain and chilly northeasterly winds, which will continue into Wednesday as the low passes east of Cape Cod. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both days with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday Night.



By Thursday, the cut-off low will shift eastward, allowing us to dry out. While some showers are possible, some breaks of sun will appear during the day. It’ll be somewhat warmer, too, with temperatures reaching the 70s.



Friday will feature warmer air advancing into Connecticut as winds shift to the southwest ahead of our next storm system. That will send highs well into the 70s and possibly near 80 degrees inland, but will also bring showers by the afternoon.



A RECAP OF WEDNESDAY’S STORMS…

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County and portions of Southern Litchfield County early yesterday evening. Mark Dixon and I were live on Channel 3 minutes before the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The severe storm moved into Connecticut from Eastern New York. Today, a National Weather Service team from Albany New York surveyed the damage and they confirmed a tornado touchdown in the town of Wappinger, New York, which is located in Dutchess County. The tornado dissipated before reaching Connecticut. It was only on the ground for 1.25 miles. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado was approximately ¼ mile wide. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Damage included numerous snapped hardwood and softwood trees, and the roof of a shed was lifted off.

A RECAP OF MAY…

May 2017 went into the record books as a cool, wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 58.3 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees cooler than normal. We had a heat wave on the 17th, 18th, and 19th when the temperature was 94, 96, and 92 respectively. However, the cool days more than offset the warm ones. There were many days when the high temperature was only in the 50s and 60s. 21 out of the 31 days in May had an average temperatures that was at or below normal. We also had a good deal of rain with a grand total of 4.59” in Windsor Locks, which is 0.24” above normal.

In Bridgeport, May was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees. The temperature reached a record shattering 93 degrees on the 18th. Bridgeport received even more rain than Windsor Locks. There was a total of 5.49”, which is 1.69” above normal.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON…

June 1st marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Weather Intern Nathaniel Clark

