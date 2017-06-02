Bright start, rainy finish

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE

Wet weather returns late today

Today will begin bright, but end wet. From the Great Lakes, the next low pressure system will approach. While the day will start out dry, clouds will increase and cover most of the sky by noon and then showers will develop during the afternoon. An onshore flow will keep high temperatures below average, with middle 60s near the coast and lower 70s inland. The normal high for June 4th is 77 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue off and on tonight. Lows will go into the 50s in most areas.



NEXT WEEK

A wet Monday through Wednesday

The first half of next week will be wet. A sharply digging jet stream over the eastern United States will carve out a “cut-off” low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. It will also stall for a few days, so its influence will be over a three day stint. Its influence will be this: the system will send several impulses into the region, which will give us periods with showers or steady rain Monday through Wednesday. It will also draw into the region a cool oceanic wind that will tamp down temperatures to the unseasonably cool 50s and 60s.

Monday

Monday should be mostly cloudy and showers are likely. The forecast highs for Monday are dependent on high pressure to our northeast that will send a backdoor cold front into southern New England. Depending on when the front arrives, Monday’s high temperatures could either reach the 70s if it is late, or only be in the 60s if it comes before noon. Lows Monday night will be in the middle 50s.

If this front holds off, there may also be enough instability for stronger thunderstorms, especially across western Connecticut. At this juncture, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as being “marginally” at risk for severe thunderstorms, just to the west of the Connecticut line. It is a situation that has our attention.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be wet. At this point in time, the upper-level low will spawn a surface low pressure system that will track to the southeast of Connecticut. This storm will bring rain and chilly northeasterly winds, which will continue into Wednesday as the low passes east of Cape Cod. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both days with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday Night.

When all is told, we may get an inch or more of rain from this storm.

Drier Thursday



By Thursday, the cut-off low will shift eastward, allowing the air to dry out. While some showers are possible, some breaks of sun will appear during the day. It’ll be somewhat warmer, too, with temperatures reaching the 70s.



Warmer Friday and Saturday

Friday will feature warmer air advancing into Connecticut as winds shift to the southwest ahead of our next storm system. That will send highs well into the 70s and possibly near 80 degrees inland, but will also bring showers by the afternoon. The same flow will be present Saturday. As a cold front approaches late in the day, there will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s before they arrive.



A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S STORMS

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County and portions of Southern Litchfield County early yesterday evening. Mark Dixon and I were live on Channel 3 minutes before the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The severe storm moved into Connecticut from Eastern New York. Today, a National Weather Service team from Albany New York surveyed the damage and they confirmed a tornado touchdown in the town of Wappinger, New York, which is located in Dutchess County. The tornado dissipated before reaching Connecticut. It was only on the ground for 1.25 miles. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado was approximately ¼ mile wide. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Damage included numerous snapped hardwood and softwood trees, and the roof of a shed was lifted off.

A RECAP OF MAY 2017

May 2017 went into the record books as a cool, wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 58.3 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees cooler than normal. We had a heat wave on the 17th, 18th, and 19th when the temperature was 94, 96, and 92 respectively. However, the cool days more than offset the warm ones. There were many days when the high temperature was only in the 50s and 60s. 21 out of the 31 days in May had an average temperatures that was at or below normal. We also had a good deal of rain with a grand total of 4.59” in Windsor Locks, which is 0.24” above normal.

In Bridgeport, May was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees. The temperature reached a record shattering 93 degrees on the 18th. Bridgeport received even more rain than Windsor Locks. There was a total of 5.49”, which is 1.69” above normal.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

June 1st marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

