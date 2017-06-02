Sun, but also showers this weekend

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE

Not bad today

Today will likely be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities. While we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon, most of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. The weather will be breezy and cool, with highs only reaching the upper 60s in Litchfield County and lower 70s in most other parts of the state.



Any daytime clouds will dissipate by Saturday evening. Overnight lows will be cool again, with most of the state bottoming out in the 45-55 degree range.

Wet weather returns late Sunday

Sunday, our next low pressure system will approach. While the day will start out dry, clouds will increase and showers will develop during the afternoon. An onshore flow will keep high temperatures below average, with middle 60s near the coast and lower 70s inland. The normal high for June 4th is 77 degrees.



NEXT WEEK

A wet beginning

The first half of next week is not looking good. A sharply digging jet stream over the eastern United States will eventually carve out a cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. This scenario means we’ll have multiple days of rain or showers. Plus, temperatures will drop to unseasonably cool levels as a cool east or northeasterly flow off ocean waters takes over for a few days.

Monday should be mostly cloudy and showers are likely. Forecasting highs for Monday is difficult as high pressure to our northeast will send a backdoor cold front into southern New England. Depending on when the front arrives, Monday’s high temperatures could reach the 70s, but they could be a lot cooler with highs in the 60s. Lows Monday Night will be in the middle 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be wet. At this point in time, the upper-level low will spawn a surface low pressure system that will track to the southeast of Connecticut. This storm will bring rain and chilly northeasterly winds, which will continue into Wednesday as the low passes east of Cape Cod. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both days with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday Night.

Drier Thursday



By Thursday, the cut-off low will shift eastward, allowing the air to dry out. While some showers are possible, some breaks of sun will appear during the day. It’ll be somewhat warmer, too, with temperatures reaching the 70s.



Warmer Friday

Friday will feature warmer air advancing into Connecticut as winds shift to the southwest ahead of our next storm system. That will send highs well into the 70s and possibly near 80 degrees inland, but will also bring showers by the afternoon.



A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S STORMS

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County and portions of Southern Litchfield County early yesterday evening. Mark Dixon and I were live on Channel 3 minutes before the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The severe storm moved into Connecticut from Eastern New York. Today, a National Weather Service team from Albany New York surveyed the damage and they confirmed a tornado touchdown in the town of Wappinger, New York, which is located in Dutchess County. The tornado dissipated before reaching Connecticut. It was only on the ground for 1.25 miles. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado was approximately ¼ mile wide. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Damage included numerous snapped hardwood and softwood trees, and the roof of a shed was lifted off.

A RECAP OF MAY 2017

May 2017 went into the record books as a cool, wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 58.3 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees cooler than normal. We had a heat wave on the 17th, 18th, and 19th when the temperature was 94, 96, and 92 respectively. However, the cool days more than offset the warm ones. There were many days when the high temperature was only in the 50s and 60s. 21 out of the 31 days in May had an average temperatures that was at or below normal. We also had a good deal of rain with a grand total of 4.59” in Windsor Locks, which is 0.24” above normal.

In Bridgeport, May was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees. The temperature reached a record shattering 93 degrees on the 18th. Bridgeport received even more rain than Windsor Locks. There was a total of 5.49”, which is 1.69” above normal.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

June 1st marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”