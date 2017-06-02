Unsettled week ahead!

10:30 PM UPDATE



Showers are slowly dissipating. This trend will continue through the rest of the night. The forecast, otherwise, still looks to be on-target, based on the latest weather guidance.

Have a great week!

Mike Cameron

SHOWERS TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue off and on tonight. The low pressure system that arrived this afternoon will continue to track through southern New England tonight, and continue to bring scattered rain showers. Most of the showers will pass before midnight, with a slow tapering of the showers by morning. Lows will go into the 50s in most areas.



UNSETTLED AT TIMES ALL OF NEXT WEEK

At many times next week, the weather will be wet. A sharply digging jet stream over the eastern United States will carve out a “cut-off” low in the upper regions of the atmosphere. This system will remain stalled over the eastern United States all week. Its influence will be this: the system will send several impulses into the region, which will give us periods with showers or steady rain Monday through Wednesday, and more showers and perhaps a thundershower Thursday and Friday.

Cool, Cloudy & Drizzly Monday

Monday should be mostly cloudy and showers and/or drizzle are likely. All day will be overcast, cool and dank. The forecast highs for Monday are dependent on high pressure to our northeast that will send a cooler east and northeasterly wind from the Atlantic. Highs will only be in the middle-60s; lows will fall into the mid-50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be occasionally wet and cloudy. At this point in time, the upper-level low will spawn a surface low pressure system that will track to the southeast of Connecticut. This storm will send occasional rain showers and chilly northeasterly as the low passes east of Cape Cod Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both days with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

When all is told, we may get an inch or more of rain from this storm.

Drier Thursday



By Thursday, the cut-off low will shift eastward, allowing the air to dry out. While some showers – and even a thunderstorm -- are possible, some breaks of sun will appear during the day. It’ll be somewhat warmer, too, with temperatures reaching the 70s.



Warmer Friday and Saturday

Friday will feature warmer air advancing into Connecticut as winds shift to the southwest ahead of our next storm system. That will send highs well into the 70s and possibly near 80 degrees inland, but will also bring showers by the afternoon. The same flow will be present Saturday. As a cold front approaches late in the day, there will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s before they arrive.

Sunday: a rain-free day, at last!

Partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will come Sunday. Finally, we will have a day that will also be rain-free. We will also enjoy a pleasant breeze as highs reach into the mid-80s inland and remain in the cooler 870s along the Shoreline.



A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S STORMS

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Fairfield County and portions of Southern Litchfield County early yesterday evening. Mark Dixon and I were live on Channel 3 minutes before the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The severe storm moved into Connecticut from Eastern New York. Today, a National Weather Service team from Albany New York surveyed the damage and they confirmed a tornado touchdown in the town of Wappinger, New York, which is located in Dutchess County. The tornado dissipated before reaching Connecticut. It was only on the ground for 1.25 miles. It was an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado was approximately ¼ mile wide. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Damage included numerous snapped hardwood and softwood trees, and the roof of a shed was lifted off.

A RECAP OF MAY 2017

May 2017 went into the record books as a cool, wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was 58.3 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees cooler than normal. We had a heat wave on the 17th, 18th, and 19th when the temperature was 94, 96, and 92 respectively. However, the cool days more than offset the warm ones. There were many days when the high temperature was only in the 50s and 60s. 21 out of the 31 days in May had an average temperatures that was at or below normal. We also had a good deal of rain with a grand total of 4.59” in Windsor Locks, which is 0.24” above normal.

In Bridgeport, May was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees. The temperature reached a record shattering 93 degrees on the 18th. Bridgeport received even more rain than Windsor Locks. There was a total of 5.49”, which is 1.69” above normal.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

June 1st marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Intern Nathaniel Clark

