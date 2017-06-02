New time capsule created for a local high school

A time capsule buried by high school students almost 40 years ago went missing and now students from the class of 1978 are coming together to make a new one.

The time capsule from Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden went missing when renovations were recently made to the school.

Now the newest capsule, painted red, white and blue with stars and stripes, is set to go underground on the grounds of the school.

As classmates drop in some memorable items, many wonder what happened to the original capsule.

"It was really upsetting to us because back in '78 it was a lto of hard work from the whole class," said Debra Hoffman, Class of 1978.

This new capsule may have been a stroke of luck for Hoffman, whose daughter attends Wilcox and painted the new capsule.

Many believe that when the renovations were done to the school, the time capsule was either destroyed, thrown away or moved underground and could be buried under the new cafeteria.

Now the class of 2017 and 1978 are coming together to put items into the new time capsule.

"We included our names on everything and in 50 years we will know who put what in here and who was in which shop, so it will be really cool," said Megan Minkara, Class of 2017.

One of the items put into the new capsule was a coin.

"My mom actually got us this coin. It's our class coin, so they're going to dedicate our class to put into the time capsule," Minkara said.

More than 50 people with the class of 1978 came to the school to be party of this second chance. They are adding in past items and current ones that are part of their trades, like mechanical or hairdressing.

"It's nice to combine with the class of this year that's graduating," said Sally Funk, Class of 1978.

Some people told Eyewitness News they're using the day ot catch up with one another.

"It's a blast having my old friends here, this is my best man from my wedding and this here was my mechanic, so we stuck together. Tight knit class," said Michael Leahy, Class of 1978.

In 50 years, another class will get to open up the new time capsule to see two eras coming together.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.