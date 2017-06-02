Multiple children brought to hospital after Manchester rollover

A rollover crash in Manchester sent five children and one adult to the hospital on Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on I-84 near exit 60 in Manchester.

According to state police, two children has potentially serious injuries from the crash.

All of the children involved in the crash were brought to Connecticut Childcare's Medical Center.

State police said the exit 60 off ramp is still closed from the crash, but should reopen shortly.

