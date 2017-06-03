Komen Race for the Cure happens in Hartford Saturday

Staff sets up for the annual Race for the Cure in Bushnell Park. (WFSB)

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is being held in Hartford Saturday.

The event which features everything from a 5K walk/run, a kids fun dash and a survivors breakfast is being held in Bushnell Park.

Registration for the event, which is in its 24th year, opens at 7 a.m. with the race stepping off at 9 a.m.

The Race for the Cure is one of the biggest fundraising and education events for breast cancer. Each year more than 140 events are held around the world bringing together over one million people to take part in the fight against breast cancer.

Money raised from the race will be used to help fund community programs including screenings and to assist with breast cancer research.

For more details on how you can join in on the race or to make a donation, visit the Race for the Cure Greater Hartford website here.

