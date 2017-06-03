Truck carrying 40,000 lbs of bananas rolls over on I-95

Traffic creeping along I-95 northbound in Clinton after a tractor trailer rollover. (CT State Police)

A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas has rolled over along Interstate 95 northbound in Clinton.

State Police said the crash occurred near exit 62 blocking all travel lanes of the highway at this time.

Traffic is creeping by on the right shoulder currently, however, State Police warn drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said cleanup may take some time and if possible drivers should seek an alternate route.

