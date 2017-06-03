CT Governor, and police remind residents to ‘stay vigilant’ amidst London attacks

Hartford Deputy Chief of Police, Brian Foley said the Hartford Crime Center is monitoring the London attacks closely.

Two separate, but related terrorist attacks hit London on Saturday night, and local officials in Connecticut are urging residents to speak up if a situation seems amiss.

Governor Dannel Malloy issued a statement to the media and public that if one “sees something, say something.”

“Our thoughts are prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by these senseless acts of violence - we mourn for those who lost loved ones and prayed for those who are injured,” said Governor Malloy. “While we do not yet know the full details of today’s event, it is an admonition that we must always remain vigilant and is a reminder that if you see something, say something.”

Malloy said in the letter that he and state public safety officials will continue to monitor the situation.

The Connecticut State Police issued a similar statement on Saturday following the attacks that echoes the sentiment put forth by Governor Malloy.

"The Connecticut State Police along with our law enforcement and emergency management partners will remain vigilant. As always, we can't do our jobs alone - we need your help. We urge all members of the public to remain alert and immediately contact police if you observe anything or anyone suspicious or seemingly out of place for your surroundings. Don't be apprehensive about reporting; it's better to be safe."

The Connecticut State Police said in the statement, too, that the agency is investigating fully, but do not believe there is any link in the London attacks to the United States.

Likewise, Deputy Chief of Hartford, Brian Foley reminded Hartford residents that the Hartford Crime Center Detectives are monitoring the situation, which he said, seems ‘isolated to the U.K.’, very closely.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for more.

