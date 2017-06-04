Tractor trailer carrying chicken overturns on I-91 north

Part of I-91 north is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying 78 pounds of chicken rolled over Sunday morning.

It happened near exit 19 in Middletown, a little after 9:30 a.m.

Police said the left lane of the highway is closed, and fuel spill was reported. The truck overturned onto the grassy median of the highway.

A minor injury was also reported.

