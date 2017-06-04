Stretch of rainy weather headed our way

After a few days of sunshine, we’re headed toward a stretch of rainy weather.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the rain should start to fall around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

He said it could pick up during the afternoon and evening hours, and there may even be some thunder and lightning.

“The most recent model runs are saying 0.5"-1.25" of rain may fall this afternoon and overnight,” Cameron said.

There will be periods of steady rain Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s, to low 70s, and it will be cloudy with showers.

There could be a chance for thunderstorms on Monday, Cameron said.

“At this juncture, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as being “marginally” at risk for severe thunderstorms, just to the west of the Connecticut line. It is a situation that has our attention,” Cameron said.

The wet weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs will be in the 60s both days.

“When all is told, we may get an inch or more of rain from this storm,” Cameron said.

Some showers are possible for Thursday, but there will be breaks of sun.

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Thursday.

Warmer weather moves in for Friday and Saturday. There could be some afternoon showers those days as well.

