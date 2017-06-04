Bill to expand infertility coverage headed to Malloy's desk

A bill expanding who is eligible for infertility coverage under their health insurance plan is heading to Gov. Dannel Malloy’s desk.

The current law limits coverage to people who are presumably health, and unable to conceive a child or sustain a successful pregnancy during a one-year period.

This bill removes the limitation, extending coverage to more patients.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill on Friday night.

