Channel 3 Kids Camp counselors from U.K. react to London attack

The terrorist attack in London Saturday night affected people all over the world including here in Connecticut.

The Channel 3 Kids Camp has counselors who come from all over the world, including New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica and 70 of the 110 come from the United Kingdom. About 40 counselors from England came this past week.

"It hit me quite personally because I’m so close to London, I actually commute in and out on a professional basis and socially. It hit me, what's so scary about it is that it's that it's so close to home. And unfortunately, these attacks have been happening way too frequently,” said camp counselor Jamie Dawe, who is from Hertfordshire.

"An attack on home is quite personal, it's bad enough wherever you are in the world, but when it's in your own hometown you care a lot more about it and the people that are there,” said camp counselor Daniel May, who is from Essex.

These counselors have been sticking with the job while keeping tabs on home.

“So this is my second summer back at Channel 3, I’m here as a general counselor. Just working with kids day to day making sure they have fun and get the best out of camp,” May said.”

On an average week, the Channel 3 Kids Camp hosts 85 kids for day camp, 176 residential, and 70 children with special needs.

"I’ve got family that actually work in Borough Market where the attack actually happened so I was receiving those messages and it was quite upsetting naturally because we had that terrorist attack in Manchester two weeks ago, so the fact that they were so close together is quite traumatizing,” said Danny Johnson, of London, who is a camp counselor for children who have special needs.

The families of the counselors are safe and they continue to touch base.

"I was talking to my brother yesterday about the attacks that happened. He was actually in London very close to the area where it happened and sort of witnessed the aftermath of the attacks,” May said.

"I know we English people are strong we are going to continue our lives like it didn't even happen,” Dawe said.

The camp counselors who spoke with Eyewitness News said they will be in the state for the entire summer until their work is done.

