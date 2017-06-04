Businesses were impacted by large water main break in Milford

It was a crazy scene in Milford on Sunday evening where a water main break was reported on Helwig Street.

The break was reported a little after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and police called the break "massive."

Water main break on Helwig St in Milford. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/HVnAlF3YYM — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) June 4, 2017

The break forced water to shoot up about 30 feet in the air.

Crews are still trying to figure out what caused the break in the 12-inch pipe.

Water main break on Helwig St. in Milford. Police,fire, United Illuminating, DEEP, Regional Water Authority, Gas Company on scene. pic.twitter.com/0NzIAG24Py — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) June 4, 2017

Jackie Maloney had to close up her Helwig Street ice cream shop, Scoopy Doo's, early Sunday when the water was shut off, saying she's never seen anything like it.

"We noticed when its high tide, the parking lot does get a little flooded, we figured that was going to be it and all of a sudden, it was a geyser, just everywhere," Maloney said.

The break impacted eight businesses and an apartment complex.

Michael Gazes, who lives in the complex, says he and his wife were getting set to boil some water to make pasta when they realized all the water was outside in the street.

"We were getting ready to eat dinner. We turned the water on, no water was coming out, went outside, heard about the geyser, saw it very high up in the air,” Gazes said.

After working throughout the night, crews had the water restored and a fresh patch of pavement early Monday morning.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.

According to the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority, there are sorts of reasons why a pipe can break.

A spokesperson said in this case, in terms of a pipe's life span, this pipe was relatively new, having been installed in 1988.

Since the pipe under Helwig Street is near the harbor, they're looking to see if the proximity to salt water, which can be corrosive, had something to do with it.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.