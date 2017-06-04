Large water main break reported in Milford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Large water main break reported in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Milford said crews have responded to a water main break on Helwig Street.

The break was reported a little after 4:30 p.m. Police called the break "massive" and said the area is closed to traffic.

Drivers are being urged to avoid Factory Lane and High Street south of Broad Street. The area is expected to be closed for most of the evening.

There are some small businesses in the area that are closed at this time, police said.

Police, fire United Illuminating, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Regional Water Authority, and the gas company are all at the scene.

