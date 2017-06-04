Large water main break reported in Milford

Police in Milford said crews have responded to a water main break on Helwig Street.

The break was reported a little after 4:30 p.m. Police called the break "massive" and said the area is closed to traffic.

Water main break on Helwig St in Milford. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/HVnAlF3YYM — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) June 4, 2017

Drivers are being urged to avoid Factory Lane and High Street south of Broad Street. The area is expected to be closed for most of the evening.

There are some small businesses in the area that are closed at this time, police said.

Water main break on Helwig St. in Milford. Police,fire, United Illuminating, DEEP, Regional Water Authority, Gas Company on scene. pic.twitter.com/0NzIAG24Py — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) June 4, 2017

Police, fire United Illuminating, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Regional Water Authority, and the gas company are all at the scene.

