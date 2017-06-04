Police canvass area where shots were fired in New London

Police responded to reports of a fight and shots fired in a park in New London on Sunday evening.

Police said the dispatch center received multiple calls of shots fired at Riverside Park on Grove Street at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police said they were informed a disturbance between two individuals, and weapons were drawn. Police canvassed the area for suspects, but said later, the search was unsuccessful.

Police remained on scene to process evidence and continue the investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

