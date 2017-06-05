Verdict expected in Plainfield dog mauling case

A verdict is expected on Monday in the case of a Plainfield woman charged with reckless endangerment after her two dogs allegedly mauled a home health aide.

The attack happened more than two years ago as the victim was caring for the woman's grandmother. The attack happened back in Dec. 2014. If found guilty, Jenna Allen faces up to a year in prison.

Police say the victim, Lynne Denning, was sitting in a room with Allen's grandmother when two of her five rottweilers lunged at her. The dogs bit her in the face and chest, leaving her disfigured and in need of several extensive surgeries.

While prosecutors argue Allen was negligent for never warning Denning of her dogs' violent tendencies, her lawyer said she took many safety precautions, including putting up pens on the property and having several muzzles on hand.

The dogs were put down after a state hearing found they took part in the attack.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.