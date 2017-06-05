Woman guilty in Plainfield dog mauling case

A Plainfield woman is guilty on all counts after her two dogs seriously mauled a home health aide.

Jenna Allen faces up to a year in prison after a verdict came back on Monday.

She was guilty on all 30 counts, including reckless endangerment, possession of a vicious dog and failure to comply with dog ownership requirements.

The attack happened more than two years ago as the victim was caring for the Allen's grandmother. The attack happened back in Dec. 2014.

Police say the victim, Lynne Denning, was sitting in a room with Allen's grandmother when two of her five rottweilers lunged at her. The dogs bit her in the face and chest, leaving her disfigured and in need of several extensive surgeries.

While prosecutors argue Allen was negligent for never warning Denning of her dogs' violent tendencies, her lawyer said she took many safety precautions, including putting up pens on the property and having several muzzles on hand.

The dogs were put down after a state hearing found they took part in the attack.

