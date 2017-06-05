Cool, cloudy, drizzly will be the theme this week

Meteorologist Scot Haney called for wet weather all week long.

A cut-off low system is expected to remain stalled over the eastern portion of the country all week.

"The system will send several impulses into the region, which will give us periods with showers or steady rain [Monday] through Wednesday, and more showers and perhaps a thundershower Thursday and Friday," Haney said.

As a result, Haney said Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers or drizzle.

Haney said the entire day would be overcast, cool and dank.

High temperatures will only be in the mid-60s while lows will drop to the mid-50s.

"[Tuesday] and Wednesday will also be occasionally wet and cloudy," Haney said.

During that time, Haney said the low will create a low pressure system that will head to the southeast of Connecticut.

"This storm will send occasional rain showers and a chilly northeasterly breeze into Connecticut as the low passes east of Cape Cod [on] Wednesday," Haney said.

Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will again be in the mid-60s. However, lows may dip into the upper-40s and low-50s during the overnight hours.

The low should shift by Thursday and allow for some dry air to seep into the state.

"While some showers and even a thunderstorm are possible, some breaks of sun will appear during the day," Haney said. "It’ll be somewhat warmer too with temperatures reaching the 70s."

Friday will be even warmer as the winds shift before the next storm system arrives.

"That will send highs well into the 70s and possibly near 80 degrees inland, but will also bring showers by the afternoon," Haney said. "The same flow will be present Saturday."

A cold front is set to arrive on Saturday, which will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Highs should be in the 70s before they arrive.

Sunday should be the next rain-free day.

"Partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will come Sunday," Haney said.

