Rumble or 2 of thunder can't be ruled out tonight

Following a few bouts of rain on Monday morning, scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder can be expected this evening.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said areas of rain or drizzle will persist overnight, with temperatures dropping to between 50 and 55 degrees.

Don't put those umbrellas away, they will come in handy on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will keep weather unsettled on Tuesday.

"It won’t rain all day, but when it isn’t raining it will be damp and drizzly. Temperatures will also be unseasonably cool," Dixon said.

Temperatures will only be in the 50s on Tuesday, then drop a bit over the course of the afternoon.

Wednesday will feature some lingering showers; however, the state should start to dry out a bit.

"We may actually see some breaks in the clouds before the day is over," Dixon said.

Thursday looks dry and will feature more clouds than sun, with highs near 70 degrees.

Temperatures may get close to 80 on Friday, under a mix of clouds and sun.

"A southwesterly flow begins to develop as we head into the weekend with high pressure setting up shop off the Mid-Atlantic coast," Dixon said. "This will bring not only warmer air into the region, but also air that is a bit muggier in nature."

There could be an isolated storm threat on Saturday, but otherwise, the weekend doesn't look bad.

