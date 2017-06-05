Competency hearing to resume for doctor on trial for murder - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Competency hearing to resume for doctor on trial for murder

By The Associated Press
Lishan Wang during a previous court appearance. (WFSB file photo) Lishan Wang during a previous court appearance. (WFSB file photo)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A hearing is set to resume on whether a mentally ill doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician is competent to stand trial now that he's being forcibly medicated.

Lishan Wang's competency hearing is scheduled for Monday at New Haven Superior Court in Connecticut.

The Chinese citizen is charged in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN'-der) Toor and attempted killing of Toor's pregnant wife. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute.

A judge ruled Wang incompetent and ordered him to be forcibly medicated to see if competency could be restored. His lawyers say he has delusional disorder and paranoia.

Wang's public defenders appealed the forced medication, but the state Supreme Court upheld the ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

