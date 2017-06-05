Deadly crash impacts Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven

Periodic closures of a portion of the Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven can be expected on Monday morning because of a crash, according to state police.
Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound by exit 59.
As of 8 a.m., the right lane was closed. However, state police warned that the highway could periodically close for their investigation.
They said the driver slammed into a tree.
State police confirmed that the driver was killed.
The driver has not been identified.
A cause remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.