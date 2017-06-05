Deadly crash impacts Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven

Periodic closures of a portion of the Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven can be expected on Monday morning because of a crash, according to state police.

Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound by exit 59.

As of 8 a.m., the right lane was closed. However, state police warned that the highway could periodically close for their investigation.

They said the driver slammed into a tree.

State police confirmed that the driver was killed.

The driver has not been identified.

A cause remains under investigation.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

