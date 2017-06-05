PD: 21-year-old man killed in New Haven crash

Connecticut State Police said a 21-year-old Bridgeport man was killed in a crash in New Haven on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 15 northbound near exit 59 on Monday morning.

Police said Carlos Geovanny Salgado lost control of the car he was driving and veered off the highway, ultimately hitting two trees.

Salgado died at the scene.

It is unclear what caused Salgado to lose control.

Delays in the area were reported throughout the day on Monday.

