Officer killed in motorcycle wreck to be laid to rest

Family, friends and colleagues are paying their final respects to a New Haven police officer killed in an out-of-state motorcycle crash.

A celebration of the life of Edward Douglas is scheduled for Monday at the New Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ in New Haven. Calling hours are at the church before the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

The 31-year-old Douglas died in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 27.

The New Haven Police Department say Douglas worked for the force since 2013 and was most recently assigned to the narcotics unit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Douglas is survived by his mother, father and three brothers.

