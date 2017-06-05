Abbott Technical High School evacuated after bomb threat - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Abbott Technical High School evacuated after bomb threat

Abbott Technical High School in Danbury has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. 

Connecticut State Police said the school reported the threat at 9:28 a.m.

The school has been evacuated as a precaution while troopers investigate. 

