Nearly 2 dozen kittens left outside of Canton veterinary center

Nearly two dozen kittens were abandoned outside of a veterinary center in Canton early Sunday morning.

According to center employees, they were stuffed into two crates and left by the steps of the 24-hour clinic.

Gabriella Locicero said she works as a nurse there and discovered the 21 kittens when she stepped outside.

They were discovered by a nurse just before 3 a.m.

Locicero said she simply was checking to see if the lights were working.

"I was like, 'Oh! What is that?'" Locicero said.

Of the two crates, one of them was wired shut.

"We brought them in and we thought it was just a mom in a carrier and a few kittens in another, and then we opened it up and realized there were 21 kittens," Locicero said. "I was just thinking 'how were all these kittens outside? Where did they come from? Are they going to be okay?'"

The kittens were only a few weeks old and it's believed they are from different litters.

Monday, Animal Friends of Connecticut, a non-profit no-kill shelter in New Britain, was called in to help find the animals a home once they are ready to be adopted.

"We're going to have to find foster homes for most of them because they're not ready yet," said Jean Blackman, shelter manager, Animal Friends of Connecticut. "They were taken away way too early from their parents."

Blackman said that in Connecticut, it's illegal to take a kitten away from its mother if it's under the age of 8 weeks.

"And worse than that, it's cruel," she added.

A report was filed with the Canton Police Department.

Surveillance cameras were set up outside of the vet. In their video, a car can be seen pulling up. Someone got out and left very quickly. However, the footage was too dark to get a good description.

While the town's animal control officer is investigating, Blackman and her team said they're focused on one thing.

"With any luck, we're going to find homes for every single one of those 21 kittens," she said.

