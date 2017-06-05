Channel 3 partners with the National Kidney Foundation for the 2017 Hartford/Springfield Kidney Walk

Channel 3 will partner with the National Kidney Foundation for the 2017 Hartford/Springfield Kidney Walk.

Over 100 Kidney Walks are held nationally in order to raise awareness and funds to support kidney disease.

The National Kidney Foundation works to “ensure that 26 million Americans living with chronic kidney disease get diagnosed, treated and supported early.”

The Hartford/Springfield Kidney Walk will take place on Sunday, June 25 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the walk is set to begin at 10:30 a.m after the opening ceremonies.

To register for the walk or to make a donation, click here.

