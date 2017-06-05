Rape suspect says 'voices' told him to do it

Andrew Racine is accused of raping a woman in Brooklyn, CT because 'voices' told him to do it. (State police)

A sexual assault suspect in an eastern Connecticut town said voices told him to rape a woman in an apartment, according to state police.

Andrew Racine, 31, is accused of knocking on the door for a woman he knew, forcing his way inside and raping her.

Troopers said they responded just before noon on June 2.

The victim was transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam where she told detectives what happened.

Investigators located Racine at his home and brought him to a state police barracks.

During an interview, they said he confessed to the crime and that he "heard voices" that told him to sexually assault the victim.

Racine was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

In the meantime, an arrest warrant was granted.

State police charged Racine with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, home invasion, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful restraint.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.