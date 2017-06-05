Middletown woman reported missing

State police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a woman from Middletown.

Troopers said 20-year-old Alejandro Magan was last seen on Sunday.

They described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She was wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about Magan's whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-344-3200.

