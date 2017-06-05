Missing persons alert canceled for Middletown woman - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Magan Alejandro. (State police photo) Magan Alejandro. (State police photo)
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A Silver Alert that was issued on Monday for a woman from Middletown has been canceled.

The alert was issued for 20-year-old Magan Alejandro, who had last been seen on Sunday.

The Silver Alert was issued Monday, but she has since been located.

