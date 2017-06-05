Deer crash leaves driver shaken in North Haven

State police said a car collided with a deer on I-91 north in North Haven on Monday. (State police photo)

State police pointed to a crash in North Haven on Monday to warn people about deer.

Troopers said a driver struck a deer on Interstate 91 northbound by exit 10.

The animal smashed in the driver-side portion of the windshield.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

Troopers reported that the driver was just a bit shaken.

"After a deer crash, safely move to the shoulder if possible," they said.

