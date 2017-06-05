PD: Man locked family inside bathroom

A New York man is facing charges after police said he locked a family inside a bathroom in their home on Friday.

Police were called to the home on Stafford Road in Mansfield on Friday afternoon, for the report of an unknown male inside a home.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Timothy Arnold, of Lynbrook, NY, sitting on a living room couch.

Police said Arnold went into the home, confronted the homeowner, and then locked she and her family in a bathroom.

Arnold was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree breach of peace.

He is expected to appear in court on June 14.

