Police warn residents in Orange about bear sightings

Police in Orange are looking to make residents aware of recent black bear sightings in town.

The first sightings in Orange were reported Monday morning, on Old Coach Road and Bayberry Lane.

While police said these were the first reported sightings this year in Orange, it isn’t the first time black bears have been seen in town.

“Black bears are generally shy, secretive and are usually fearful of humans; however, easy sources of food such as bird feeders and garbage are often too tempting,” police said.

Residents are advised to remove food sources, like bird feeders and outdoor garbage cans, which will reduce the chances of having a bear come near the home.

Also, “If you see a bear, never attempt to feed it, and advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and walking away slowly.”

Bear sightings in town can be reported to the Orange Police Department at (203) 891-2130.

